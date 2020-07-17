Chamber looks to make Andrews a ‘destination’

David Huskins of Smoky Mountains Host shares some of the ways his organization helps promote the local tourism industry during the Andrews Chamber of Commerce’s virtual annual membership meeting on June 30. Phot by David Brown
Andrews – It was of the virtual variety, but the Andrews Chamber of Commerce still managed to have an annual membership meeting via Facebook Live on June 30.
The commerce is required to have…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.