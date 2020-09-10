Art Walk returns with fun

-
Author Paula Massie Oneal was on hand during Art Walk on Friday with copies of her latest work, The Book of Acts: The Continuing Acts of Christ, Through the Apostles, Inspired by the Holy Spirit.
Murphy - For the first time since last year, artists lined downtown sidewalks to show and sell their works, as well as to just get out and see people.
“It’s good to be outside and meet people,” said…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.