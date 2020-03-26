Another resident tests positve

Body

Murphy – Another Cherokee County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to four residents and two non-residents.

The newest case is an individual who was exposed to the virus while on a cruise. Once developing symptoms, the individual notified the Cherokee County Health Department, and the department coordinated testing. The patient knew of their exposure for five days before contacting the health department, and had already self-quarantined.

The health department believes the individual had little to no opportunity to spread the virus in the community.

Five other cases in the county were announced by the health department last week. The initial patient was a New York resident who infected three household contacts and at least one other person through contact at a contra dance at John C. Campbell Folk School on March 10.