SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kendal Keating and Travis Seabolt

Kendal Keating

How long have you played football? I have been playing football for eight years.

What other sports do you participate in? Baseball.

What got you started playing football? All of my friends played football, so I figured I would give it a shot. I was unsure about it at first, but then I fell in love with the game.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Being part of the 2016 1A state championship team.

What one or two things do you currently do in your training, that are keys to your success? The big part of the success at Murphy High School is our hard work and determination. I believe that no matter how good you are, that if you work hard, you will be able to help your team.

What would be your ultimate achievement? My ultimate achievement is I would love to share God’s word through football.

What is your biggest challenge? The biggest challenge that I face while playing football is keeping a positive attitude. When I make a mistake I’m always hard on myself.

What was the best advice you were ever given? The best advice I have ever been given is, “Don’t let your fears become reality.”

Where do you draw your inspiration from? I draw my inspiration from God, because I know that without Him nothing is possible.

Travis Seabolt

How long have you played football? I have been playing football for 12 years.

What other sports do you participate in? Baseball.

What got you started playing football? I always enjoyed watching it on TV when I was little and all my friends were playing, so I decided to give it a try and I liked it.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning state last year, though getting All-Conference was great.

What one or two things do you currently do in your training, that are keys to your success? During practice, I always try to catch every ball, block right and play as fast as I can.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To get All-State my senior year.

What is your biggest challenge and what do you do to manage this challenge? Staying focused when I am tired, but I manage this by staying in the best shape I can, and trying a little harder when I’m doing something.

What was the best advice you were ever given? The best advice I’ve ever been given is from the movie Rocky, when Rocky says, “It ain’t about how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

Where do you draw your inspiration from? I draw my inspiration from my Dad.