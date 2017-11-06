SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Brady Graves and Jackson Sullivan

Brady Graves

How long have you played football? I first decided I wanted to play football when I was 9 years old.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Being able to say I was a conference and state champion is a huge accomplishment.

What one or two things do you currently do in your training that are keys to your success? During the off-season, I made it a goal to work out and run as much as I could.

How do you set your goals? I set my goals by first establishing what I would like to achieve and then understanding what I need to do to accomplish that goal.

What was the best advice you were ever given? Coach Nelson once told us the “plus two” rule, where you do everything to the best of your ability – and then some.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? I draw my inspiration from my mom, who has taught me that whatever I do in life, do my best at it.

Jackson Sullivan

How long have you played football? 14 years.

What other sports do you participate in? Track and field.

What got you started playing football? My friends and everyone telling me I had the size for football.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the 1A state title.

What one or two things do you currently do in your training that are keys to your success? Always try to get better and never have days off, because I know it will pay off in the end.

How do you set your goals? By breaking them down until they are reached.

What is your biggest challenge, and what do you do to manage this challenge? My biggest challenge is to work harder when I’m tired. The way I manage it is by always pushing through when I’m tired and tell myself to not give up.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My parents and peers.