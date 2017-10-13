SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Tanner Creelman and Cory Farmer

Tanner Creelman

How long have you played football? 13 years.

What other sports do you participate in? Track.

What got you started playing football? I liked hitting people.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the 2016 state championship.

What one or two things do you do in training that are keys to your success? Always give my all. Never accept defeat.

What would be your ultimate achievement? Winning state again this year.

How do you set your goals? As high as possible.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My mother.

Cory Farmer

How long have you played football? Nine years.

What other sports do you participate in? Wrestling and track.

What got you started playing football? I loved listening to my dad talk about when he played.

What one or two things do you do in training that are keys to your success? Do all of the little things right and try to get better every day.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To be back-to-back state champion.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My Papa was my biggest supporter, and he always told me to enjoy every day I was able to play.

