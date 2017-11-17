SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Kadrian McRae, Hagan Newton and Chase Teesateskie

Kadrian McRae

How long have you played football? 14 years.

What other sports do you participate in? Basketball.

What got you started playing football? I watched it when I was little and was like, “Mom, sign me up!”

What one or two things do you currently do in your training that are keys to your success? All I do is grind and work hard everyday.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To make it back to the state championship.

How do you set your goals? I write them down and work hard to achieve them.

What was the best advice you were ever given? The best advice I was ever given, “If you’re afraid to fail, then you are probably going to fail.”

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My mom.

Hagan Newton

How long have you played football? Seven years.

What other sports do you participate in? Basketball, track and golf.

What one or two things do you do in your training that are keys to your success? All my coaches remind me to go hard every single play, so that’s what I focus on.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To receive a full scholarship to play any D1 sport.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My cousin is disabled and can’t walk. All his life, he has said he would give anything to be just like me and be able to play sports or hang out with his friends. It inspires me to take advantage of everything that comes my way.

Anything else you’d like to share? I thank God for blessing me in so many ways. There’s no amount of words to thank Him for giving me such an extraordinary life.

Chase Teesateskie

How long have you played football? Five years.

What other sports do you participate in? Indoor and outdoor track.

What got you started playing football? I love the game.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the state championship last year.

What one or two things do you do in your training that are keys to your success? Be in shape and work hard.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To win state again.

How do you set your goals? Go for the biggest goal.

What is your biggest challenge and what do you do to manage this challenge? Staying hydrated drinking water.

What was the best advice you were ever given? Play like your hair’s on fire.

Do you have a saying or motto that you live your life by? “O-Line Pride!”