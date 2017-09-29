SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Joey Curry and Wyatt Rayburn

Joey Curry

How long have you played football? 12 years.

What other sports do you participate in (other than football)? Baseball and basketball.

What got you started playing football? Wanting to be a QB.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the state 1A championship last year

What would be your ultimate achievement? To play football on Saturdays.

What is your biggest challenge, and how do you manage this challenge? Trying to be the best is the biggest challenge. I make time to get better.

What is the best advice you were ever given? Someone is always working harder than you.

Do you have a saying or motto that you live your life by? Get better.

Wyatt Rayburn

How long have you played football? 12 years.

What other sports do you participate in (other than football)? Wrestling.

What got you started playing football? Watching college football on television.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the state 1A title last year.

What would be your ultimate achievement? To get to play college football.

How do you set your goals? I set an ultimate goal and then set milestones to reach it.

Where do you draw your inspiration? I draw my inspiration from Rocky movies and my dad telling me to never quit.