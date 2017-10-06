SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Jake Hincke and Katelyn Jones

Jake Hincke

How long have you played football? This is my seventh year.

What got you started playing football? All my friends played so I figured I would give it a shot.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning state.

What would be your ultimate achievement? Playing college football somewhere.

How do you set your goals? Make short term goals that will lead up to the main goal.

What is your biggest challenge, and what do you do to manage this challenge? Trying not to beat myself up when I mess up, but when I do mess up I just try to forget about it and move on.

What was the best advice you were ever given? That you either get better or get worse, there is no in between. Only you can choose which direction you go in.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? The Bible.

Katelyn Jones

How long have you played football? One season.

What other sports do you participate in (other than football)? Soccer and track.

What got you started playing football? Almost two years ago, MHS had a powderpuff football game. I ended up kicking the winning field goal, and coach Gentry contacted me a few months later asking if I would consider kicking for the team.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Just being able to make the team was a huge personal accomplishment.

What would be your ultimate achievement? I would love to make a 40-yard field goal in a game. I know the record for a female kicker is 46, so I love to at least get around that number.

How do you set your goals? I always make the highest goals possible, going beyond the range of capability, and working towards the record books. Either in academics or sports, I always set my sights high.

What was the best advice you were ever given? My kicking coach Rob Rollins always says, “Always follow through, like in life,” pertaining to when kicking, you must always follow through after the kick to get the most power.

Do you have a saying or motto that you live your life by? I love the verse Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” It gives me confidence and reassurance.