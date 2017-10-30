SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: DeAndre Jackson and Cody Cantrell

DeAndre Jackson

How long have you played football? I have been playing since I was 6 years old.

What other sports do you participate in? Indoor and outdoor track as well as basketball.

What got you started playing football? I fell in love with football when I was a kid. I would always watch college football on Saturdays with my grandfather.

What one or two things do you do in your training that are keys to your success? A key to success is always to give your all, no matter the situation.

Do you have a saying or motto that you live your life by? My motto that I live by is, “Go hard or go home.”

Cody Cantrell

How long have you played football? Six years.

What other sports do you participate in? Wrestling.

What got you started playing football? (Murphy High School offensive coordinator) Joseph Watson.

What is your biggest accomplishment in football? Winning the 2016 state 1A championship.

What one or two things do you do in your training that are keys to your success? The sled.

What would be your ultimate achievement? Another state championship.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My team and my mom.