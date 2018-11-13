SCOUTING AROUND: Yoga class for kids starts at library

There’s a new yoga class in Andrews, but this one ends with cookies.

The free Baby & Me yoga class is held at 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the Andrews Public Library meeting room. The class for children up to 6 years old and a parent is led by Rose James, a registered yoga therapist. James has led similar classes in Cherokee, Robbinsville and Snowbird.

James is offering the class to give parents opportunity to get their kids out of the house during the colder months and be active in a safe place.

“It’s just fun to have moms and kids be together, and be active and enjoy physical activity with each other,” James said.

The library already had a yoga class held every Saturday morning, which branch manager Jane Blue said does incredibly well. When James asked about doing a class for children and their parents, she understood the need.

“It’s a good time of year because you get so stressed out about everything,” Blue said of the holiday season. “And kids do, too.”

The class, which first met last week, starts with reading a children’s book about yoga as they act out poses from in the book. Music is then played, allowing children to “dance” into yoga poses. Kids can do poses with their parents, or even under them in some cases.

And if they would rather be a little wild, that’s OK, too.

“I don’t expect kids to stay put the entire time,” James said. “It’s not a quiet yoga class.”

The class lasts about 30 minutes, and even more active children rest for savasana, just before cookie time. For details, call the library at 321-5956, or email jblue@nantahalalibrary.org.

Car show returns to Martins Creek

The parking lot of Martins Creek School on Tobe Stalcup Road will be filled with music, fun and classic cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the school’s sixth annual Car Show fundraiser. Funds raised will go toward the middle school’s athletic program.

“At MCS, we know that we have to raise funds for our programs, but we try to do that as much as possible without having kids peddle things,” Principal Paul Wilson said. “Therefore, we try to have events where the school and community engage with each other with a shared experience.”

The idea for the school to have a car show came from Travis Chastain, the school’s helpful custodian. This year, Modern Woodmen of America is helping with a matching grant of up to $2,500.

The entry fee for classic cars is $8 early bird or $10 at the door. Cars will be judged in several categories, including Principal’s Choice, Teachers’ Choice, Kids’ Choice and Participants’ Choice. Last year, the event brought more than 100 classic cars to the school’s campus.

Teacher Rodney Sellers will grill burgers and hot dogs, which will be for sale at $2 and $1, respectively. The event will include a stuffed animal walk for the kids, 50-50 drawings, raffle items and door prizes.

“Local merchants and businesses are wonderfully supportive of our show by donating items and discounts to use as door prizes at our show,” Wilson said.

“The many door prizes that we award are a big part of why car owners keep coming back to our show each year.”

For details, email paul.wilson@cherokee.k12.nc.us.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout.