SCOUTING AROUND: Woodstock party celebrates festival's 50th anniversary

Ranger – Fifty years ago, about 400,000 people gathered on a dairy farm for a music festival in upstate New York. Acts including Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin performed on stage for the three-day festival, which became an iconic cultural event.

Joy Stein was only 8 years old at the time. Although she didn’t get to attend Woodstock, music has always been a part of her life, and she often went to music festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo with her friend, Susan Smith.

The two planned to go to the Woodstock 50 music festival in upstate New York, about 115 miles away from the original site. When Woodstock 50 was canceled, Stein decided she was still going to celebrate.

“If I can’t go to that, then I’m going to bring it to my farm,” she said.

Stein invited everyone who was interested to her 16-acre farm, and asked them to dress like it was 1969. Some were old friends, while others were people she had never met before.

One friend, Ray Wible, was at that dairy farm in 1969. He and a friend were dating girls from a prep school nearby and visiting them. One of the girls suggested they go to this concert, even though they didn’t have tickets.

He said Friday was beautiful, and they stayed up late, eventually going to sleep in a pop-up tent. When they woke up, they were in 4 inches of water.

“From then on out it was miserable, but it was still a lot of fun,” Wible said.

He was running around with a girl named Tiger Lily, who one magazine featured in a full-page color photo. He also ended up in a photo published in Life.

“It turned out to be a real happening,” Wible said. “We didn’t know it at the time.”

Looking out at Stein’s farm and the estimated 150 people gathered there, he admitted it wasn’t as huge as the Woodstock he went to. He was still surprised by how many people did come out for the party.

Sondra Kravtin was old enough to attend Woodstock 50 years ago, but didn’t know about it at the time. When she moved from New Orleans to Boston, she met a lot of people who were there. She first decided to come to the party to support her friend, but really got into the creativity of making her outfit for the evening.

“I’m really happy I came,” Kravtin said. “It’s a fun energy ... I can’t believe it’s been 50 years.”

Patty Callahan knew no one when she arrived at Stein’s farm – she just moved to Murphy, learned about the party on social media and thought it would be an easy way to meet people.

“It’s awesome,” she said.

Throughout the night, music from the era played, including actual recordings from Woodstock. Stein herself kicked off the live entertainment – first singing along to “These Boots Were Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra, then to “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin – before the Mary Peterson Band took the stage. Stein danced with a tambourine to the music, as her daughter, Shana LoPresti, blew bubbles for her son, Xavier, and her dog, Moxie, an American Staffordshire Terrier, to play with. Others sat around the stage, sometimes dancing, while enjoying the themed food provided.

“This is beautiful,” said Raymond Brogan, Stein’s boyfriend. “Peace, love and happiness.”

Reid a national finalist

Emily Reid, a 2017 graduate of Murphy High School, is Pinnacle Awards finalist for an audio slideshow she created about Mary Beth Cornwall that was published by Viking Fusion, Berry College’s student-run multimedia website.

“It’s a blessing, for sure,” Reid said. “I didn’t really expect for it to go this far.”

The slideshow was created as her final project for the visual journalism class she took last year. For the project, she had to tell a story using still images.

She decided to share her sixth-grade teacher’s story of overcoming struggles of becoming an amputee as the result of a motorcycle accident in 2010. Reid was in Cornwall’s first class after her wreck.

Over several weeks, the two worked together to record Cornwall’s story in both audio and images. Then Reid had to edit hours of video into a seamless five-minute story.

Reid is a communication major at Berry. Another student who was in her visual journalism class was also selected as one of the three finalists in the audio slideshow category for the Pinnacle Awards. Winners will be announced at the National College Media Convention from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, in Washington, D.C. The full list of finalists can be found at collegemedia.org.

Vet parade needs help

Murphy – The Murphy Veterans Day Parade & Country Fair is fast approaching, but it’s in need of both volunteers and sponsors. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, with a parade marching from the L&N Depot to Konehete Park, where the fair will take place until 6 p.m.

Brenda McPherson Mahoney, who is organizing the event, said volunteers are needed for children’s games, escorts for vendors as they check in, trash pick up, plus event set up and take down. They also need some volunteers to work alongside the local Boy Scouts in helping guests park.

For sponsorships, the event has reached $1,000 of its $4,000 goal. That amount covers all costs associated with the event. Amounts raised over that target will be donated to local veteran organizations participating in the event.

Those organizations include American Legion Post 96 in Murphy, Marine Corps League Cherokee County Detachment 1011, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7620 in Andrews, Navy Seabee Veterans of America Island X-3 in Blairsville, Ga., American Veterans Post 2015 in Murphy, Disabled American Veterans Murphy Chapter 73, Patriot Guard Riders, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6812 in Hayesville and the Cherokee County Veterans Services Office.

The event could also use a space for overflow parking, as well as more food and craft vendors. For details, visit murphyvetdayparadeandfair.org, or contact Mahoney at 404-432-8107 or rockingmretreat@gmail.com.

