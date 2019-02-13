SCOUTING AROUND: Veterans groups honor Limons for their service

Murphy – Warriors Veteran Outreach honored Ruth and Larry Thunder Wolf Limon last week for their support to local veterans, especially for their continued response in helping the Jensen family.

Leader Dan Miller asked the family’s oldest child, Tony Jensen, to present the award to the Limons.

“It is an honor upon honors,” Jensen said. “Thanks to them, my life has been a whole lot easier.”

The couple were instrumental in getting the car that the organization donated to him this fall, but Jensen said Ruth Limon, veterans service officer for Cherokee County, has helped him ever since he lost his father. She has even helped him with the process of applying and securing funds for college, which he plans to start in August at The Citadel.

“Thank God for her,” the younger Jensen said.

Jensen’s father, Justin, died as the result of a traffic accident last spring. The U.S. Marine left behind a wife and seven children.

The Limons were surprised when Jensen approached them during the organization’s meeting, thanked them, handed them the framed certificate and embraced them. Larry Thunder Wolf Limon was almost speechless.

“This is very unexpected. It’s humbling,” he said. “You don’t do this to get recognition. You do this to help veterans.”

Miller said the organization also recognized others who have helped the Jensen family.

Warriors Veteran Outreach has been helping veterans since 2014 by providing rent assistance, utility assistance, vehicle assistance, home repairs, cash payments and car payments.

Before providing assistance, the organization has a strict process to verify veteran status.

Since 2014, the organization has assisted more than 590 veterans. In the last year, they have provided more than $32,520 and 1,545 volunteer hours to help veterans. In January alone, they helped four veterans find employment.

The organization plans to expand its gatherings for widows, stock a trailer for emergencies and increase veteran suicide awareness in 2019.

Warriors Veteran Outreach meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Camp Jensen, 47 Valley River Ave. For details, visit warriorsveteranoutreach.com or call 557-6881.

Students take illegal drug concerns to D.C.

Washington – Ten high school students from across the county visited the nation’s capital to participate in the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America National Leadership Forum.

Grace Hill, Kendell Roche, McKinna Postell and Sierra Welch of Murphy High School; Isaiah Beavers of Hiwassee Dam High School; Cade Ward of Andrews High School; and Noah Spence and Sydney Bolyard of Tri-County Early College High School in Peachtree represented the Coalition for a Safe and Drug-free Cherokee County at the four-day conference.

To be selected to attend, the students had to write an essay on a topic they were concerned about and provide a solution.

Chaperones were Jenni Irwin and Jamie Hill from Cherokee County Schools, and Tobin Lee from MountainWise, one of the trip’s sponsors.

Irwin, the coalition’s program director for the county, said highlights of the trip began when Bolyard bravely approached Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general of the United States, and asked him if he would talk with the students and take a photo with them.

Ward represented the students in a 40-minute conversation about concerns in the community with U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.).

The students also got to hear first lady Melania Trump speak about the opioid epidemic and how students can help fight it.

Outside of the workshops and meetings, the students experienced many things for the first time, like riding the Metro subway system, trying new types of food, plus navigating through the city and government buildings. Hill acted as the group’s “GPS,” while Postell helped the group make new friends with other students at the conference.

“All of the students took a step out of their comfort zone in one way or another, and because of this not only was their experience enhanced, but ours as chaperones were also,” Irwin said.

Take one, leave one

Murphy – Just outside the Murphy Public Library is a clothing rack with several jackets and other items to help keep people in need a little warmer this winter. About a month ago, Journey Fellowship Church asked the library if they could place the rack there so people who needed a coat could take one or anyone who wished to help could leave one.

Melissa Barker, the library’s branch manager, welcomed the idea.

“It’s a really good idea, and it’s great they’re trying to help,” she said.

Barker said people have been taking up both suggestions – take one or leave one – on the sign above the rack. It started with four or five coats, but has had as many as 12 coats on the rack.

Dorothy Smith came up with the idea and spearheaded the project for the church. The church also has a rack set up outside the Valley Village Shopping Center and have also provided blankets.

Ben Adams, who runs outreach programs for Journey Fellowship, said they prefer new jackets are donated. Anyone who wishes to make a donation may call him at 557-6992.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.