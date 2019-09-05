SCOUTING AROUND: School closets offer help beyond academics

Hiwassee Dam Elementary/Middle School Principal Ruby Cutshaw believes the school should be “the hub of the community.” At her school, that means providing a dedicated spot to help both students and their parents.

“We want to help parents as much as we can,” Cutshaw said.

The idea to create a parent resource room started after a Sharing Shop event at the school, where families would bring in used clothes and toys they no longer needed and swap them for items they did need. After the school’s staff noticed several parents needed items, teacher Stephanie Murphy opened a closet in her room with donated clothing for the whole family.

Cutshaw said they wanted to expand on that idea, as well as their involvement as a Title 1 school, by adding the resource room.

The room – which is near the front door in the common area of both the elementary/middle and high school – includes a computer with internet access, books to check out, backpacks, supplies, clothing and other donations. There’s also information about accessing services, like MANNA food distributions. There’s even a bathroom accessible to the room, so if a child needs to change clothes immediately they can do so discreetly.

“It’s just a perfect place for us to provide dignity to our kids,” Murphy said.

Cutshaw said she envisions the resources in the room even helping parents find employment opportunities or take classes online. WiFi is available in the room, so parents may bring their own laptop.

Parents may access the room anytime during the school day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cutshaw hopes to be able to have open after-school hours at least one day per week.

Andrews Middle School has a 20 feet-by-20 feet room dedicated to supplying clothing, shoes and toiletries to children in need. Principal Lance Bristol said the school started collecting clothing last school year and kept the donations inside the counselor’s office.

The collection was inspired Karlie’s Closet, a room of similar donations in Andrews High School started by then- junior Karlie Curtis.

“We needed that here desperately,” Bristol said, adding that Curtis, her friends and family “did an unbelievable job” in stocking and creating the room.

Teacher Ryan Gaither had friends in the community who wanted to help. Bristol met with them over the summer, and he found space the school wasn’t using to help create a closet like the one at the high school.

Students can access the room as needed, and students already have. He sees the room evolving into something run by the students, just like on the high school level.

“I’m just tickled we have this for them,” Bristol said. “Kudos to Karlie, because she gave us the idea.”

Other schools have clothing closets of some form available to students, too, whether they are in need of a warm coat, had an accident that stained their clothing, or violated dress code.

Martins Creek Elementary/Middle School has a free clothing store that was created by Katie Truett, the school’s counselor, and Murphy Middle School has a clothing closet. Ranger Elementary/Middle School has had a room set aside for several years for children to access for clothing needs. The community, including local churches, donated items for each school to provide for their students.

“People are very generous to give to us,” Ranger Principal Kelley McDonald said.

Art Walk set Friday night

Tim Ford, who organizes the monthly Art Walk for the Valley River Arts Guild, is proud of the unique and diverse talents in the community. In fact, he pointed out that two downtown businesses are hosting local authors for September’s Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

Jane VH Hembree, a children’s author, will be at The Curiosity Shop with Beemer, the yellow Labrador whose adventures she shares in her books. Meanwhile, Bill Shuey will be at ShoeBooties Cafe promoting his latest of 13 novels, The Horsemen.

Musical artists will be at various locations throughout downtown, including Cherokee County Arts Council’s featured singer-songwriter Dana Rodgers on the downtown square. Visual artists expected to display and sell their work along the sidewalks include Amber Blevins, John Midkiff, Mike Lalone, Linda Thompson and Jo Kilmer.

In the Murphy Art Center on Valley River Avenue, visitors can explore and purchase local works at the Fall Into Art indoor craft festival.

The craft show begins at noon Friday and stay open through the Art Walk. The craft show will also be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For details, call Dianne Gardner at 760-974-6583 or the MAC at 360-3038.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.