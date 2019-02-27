SCOUTING AROUND: Library bookstore seeks community support

Andrews – There’s a bookstore on Main Street that Ginger Sikora thinks more people need get acquainted with. It’s A Likely Story, the Friends of the Library bookstore.

“It’s something that supports the library, which in turn supports the community,” said Sikora, the organization’s president.

Funds raised by the Friends of the Library go toward funding the Andrews Public Library’s needs, like new books and DVDs, as well as supporting a scholarship, classes, art exhibits and the Teen Advisory Board.

The store and welcome center has bookshelves lining a wall, plus creating a wall to divide the chamber’s workspace. In the middle of the room is a couch and chairs. The group would like to add more shelving as well as a small cafe area in the corner.

“We just want to make it into a neighborhood bookstore,” said Nola Cooper, one of the volunteers.

Often when people visit the store and welcome center, they don’t realize the books are for sale until they see the price list on the counter, Cooper said.

Sikora said Cooper especially is good at helping customers find the books they are looking for. She said Cooper has made a great amount of progress organizing all of the books on display as well as in the back waiting to fill the shelves.

Late last year, the bookstore moved in with the Andrews Chamber of Commerce on Main Street, and tripled the space it had in the entryway of the library. Even with more space, the store has just as many books stored in the back as it does on display in the store.

“We need decent, in good condition bookshelves,” Sikora said.

All donations are tax-deductible. Books may be donated Mondays and Fridays after 2 p.m. To donate bookshelves or for details, call 321-3584. Dean’s Art & Music also sells new and used books in Andrews.



50/50 Show seeks artists

Andrews – The Andrews Art Museum is looking for local and regional artists in the eighth annual 50/50 Show. This year’s show will be held Friday, April 12, from 5-7 p.m.

The show features 50 pieces of art, each for sale for $50. The funds are split evenly with both the artist and the museum.

Each artist may submit up to three pieces. Artists in all media are welcomed. Past shows have included photographs, pyrography, paintings and sculptures.

Troy Underwood will perform during the show.

The event is sponsored by the Cherokee County Arts Council, N.C. Arts Council, and National Endowment for the Arts. The museum is on the second floor of the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center on Chestnut Street.

For details, email museum Director Tom Vogler at tmvogler@hotmail.com.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.