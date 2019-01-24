SCOUTING AROUND: Leaders plan dinner to help Scouts

As Scouting continues to grow in Murphy, Nantahala District leaders and community leaders are planning a dinner to raise funds for area Boy Scouts of America programs.

The dinner will be held Tuesday, March 5, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. It will be free to anyone who wishes to attend, but there’s a catch. Each table has a host, and anyone who wishes to attend must get their seat through a host who sponsors the table.

“It’s strictly to bring in people agreeing to help out the Scouts,” said Murphy Councilwoman Barbara Hughes, who is helping organize the dinner locally with Mayor Rick Ramsey.

James Hylemon, Nantahala district administrator, said three other counties in the Daniel Boone Council – which encompasses the 14 westernmost counties of North Carolina – have held dinners to raise funds as part of the Friends of Scouting campaign. The goal is to have a dinner in each county.

“The dinners typically bring more folks to the table,” Hylemon said.

He added the dinners also let more donors see and learn more about Scouting. He does not have the agenda finalized yet, but does hope to have Scouts from local programs involved in the dinner.

The dinner will honor retired Murphy Elementary School principal and mayor Bill Hughes, husband of Barbara Hughes. The former Boy Scout will be honored as a distinguished citizen.

While Ramsey asked Hughes to help organize the dinner, she has another reason to be involved. Hughes’ church, Murphy First United Methodist, is the charter organization for Cub Scouts Pack 400 and Scouts BSA Troop 400. She said the inclusion of girls in the Cub Scouts program has helped the local pack grow and provide the program to more children.

“Scouting is such a fantastic opportunity for young people,” Hughes said.

The Friends of Scouting campaign is one of the council’s largest revenue sources. It helps fund scholarships for camp, assists with uniform purchases, sponsors leader training, and provides for unit services. The Boy Scouts of America serves boys and girls in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts), Venturing and Exploring programs.

Hughes said anyone looking for a seat at a table may call her at 837-6821 or email 2bhughes@frontier.com.

Anyone wishing to sponsor one of the tables still in need of a host may call Hylemon at 828-254-6189 or email james.hylemon@scouting.org.

Work continues on trail

The Murphy RiverWalk, a project of Heritage Partners, is getting new signs to help people find the entrances.

“It’s something that we’ve needed for a long time,” said Barbara Hughes, president of Heritage Partners. “We get complaints all the time that people can’t find the RiverWalk.”

Hughes said the group has gotten permission from and is working with the town to install the signs on town property. There will be four signs directing visitors to four different entrances – one at the L&N Depot, one at Thomas Street across from the post office, one on McClelland Street and the last by Murphy High School.

Maintenance on the walking trail is a full-time job, thanks to Mother Nature and vandalism, Hughes said. Volunteers have added ramps to boardwalks, and work has been done to secure the bridge on the Confluence Loop.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with maintenance should contact volunteer coordinator James Sullivan at 837-9395 or jws78@yahoo.com.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.