SCOUTING AROUND: Labor Day Hootenanny features Andrew Chastain Band

Andrews – Labor Day weekend may be the last summer weekend to enjoy the lake for some, but on Saturday night the party will be in Hall Memorial Park.

The Hall Park Hootenanny will be held from 5-10 p.m. in the downtown park as the last event organizer Matt Ahearn will hold this year. He paused the weekly Squeeze the Lemon concerts in the park after learning the frequency was too much, but already has plans for three or four more festivals next year.

“It’s fun to put together something like this that the community can come and enjoy,” Ahearn said.

There will be live music, art, food trucks, breweries and wineries, much like the Mountain Freedom Festival last month. However, this event will feature The Andrew Chastain Band.

Ahearn said Chastain was supportive of the concept, and he was excited the country singer/songwriter was free after returning from a solo tour in the Midwest.

“He has every element that it takes to be a successful musician,” Ahearn said. “He’s got it all.”

Chastain said he’s known Ahearn and his partner, Heather Largent. When they approached him about performing, he said he would love to.

“It’s special to be able to do it,” Chastain said, adding that he wouldn’t have had the success that he’s had if it wasn’t for the support of the community. “It’s a cool thing to be a part of ... Andrews and Murphy have a lot of potential for these types of festivals.”

Chastain said he primarily performs at bars, but enjoys the opportunities to perform at festivals.

“Festivals are more laid-back, fun – people come there to have a good time,” he said.

Chastain grew up in Brasstown, went to school in Murphy and still lives in the area. His band includes guitarist Kaleb Garret, Dave Poole on bass, Ben Kilmer on drums and Zach Kilmer on pedal slide. He said festival-goers can expect to hear new favorites like the songs “Carolina Hills” and “Roots.”

The Andrews Chamber of Commerce is a major sponsor of the event. Executive Director Jan Olson was thrilled Chastain would be free to perform.

“I feel really happy he’s going to be there,” Olson said. “It’s that he’s even available. He’s booking up way in advance.”

Opening music acts are Woolybooger at 5 p.m. and Mike Bonham at 6 p.m. The Andrew Chastain Band will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Vendors expected at the event include Hoppy Trout Brewing Co., Snowbird Mountains Brewery, Ferncrest Winery, Eaglefork Vineyards, Happy Hawg Barbeque, The Shop Ice Cream and Pioneer Spirit Prints.

Graduate earns scholarship

Andrews – Jamie Guerrero-Morales started classes at Appalachian State University last week with one less thing to worry about than most students – the price tag.

The 2019 Andrews High School graduate was one of 10 students awarded a Diversity Scholarship from the school. It covers her full tuition and fees, and thanks to other local scholarships she was awarded, she essentially got a free ride.

“The scholarship overall was a great opportunity,” Guerrero-Morales said.

The application process for the scholarship started about year ago. As part of it, she had to visit Boone for an interview. After about two months of waiting, she found out she was one of 10 selected out of 2,900 applicants. Before being awarded the scholarship she wasn’t sure if she would be able to even go to college because of the costs.

“And now I’m at college debt-free,” she said.

The scholarship is awarded to students who have shown leadership potential, academic achievement, a willingness to create positive change, and a commitment to the principles of diversity. The scholarship is renewed each year, as long as recipients maintain a 3.0 grade point average.

At Andrews High School, Guerrero-Morales was in the Beta Club, National Honor Society, varsity soccer, art club, philosophy club, chess club, student council, theater and concert, jazz, and marching band. In her senior year, she was awarded the Directors Award for marching band and earned two superior medals for music.

Guerrero-Morales is a business major, and after she graduates hopes to bring what she learns back to Andrews and enter the family business, Santo Nino. She would like to use the knowledge she gains to expand the business.

As part of the scholarship, she must complete 15 hours of community service and participate in a semester-long international experience. She hopes to be able to go Italy because she loves the architecture and the language.

She thanked her parents, Santiago and Rosario Morales, for their support of her. She also thanked Maria Martinez, an Andrews graduate who returned to help Spanish-speaking students at the high school.

Christmas on Main Street

Andrews – Planning started last week for the sixth annual Christmas on Main Street. The event that fills downtown Andrews with holiday shopping opportunities, Victorian carolers, a visit from Santa and the Christmas tree lighting will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event allows families to kickoff their local shopping before Thanksgiving and the traditional shopping season begins. Last year, the event drew more than 100 craft vendors and 2,500 shoppers, according to the Andrews Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

Vendor applications are available at visitandrewsnc.com on the Christmas on Main page. Applications may also be turned in to Nancy Purser at Nancy’s Treasures on Main Street. Purser said 35 vendors had already committed to the event as of Thursday.

“The reputation is getting that people want to be here,” Purser said.

Last year, the event had more than 60 volunteers help make it a success. Anyone who wishes to volunteer this year are welcome, event organizer Terry Gribble said.

For details, contact Bill Anderson at 321-2111 or Gribble at terry.gribble5@gmail.com or 768-3900.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.