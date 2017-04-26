SCOUTING AROUND: Kids Fair promises family fun

A free day of fun is coming to Konehete Park in Murphy on Saturday with Family Resources of Cherokee County’s 21st annual Kids Fair. The event will feature inflatables, entertainment and education from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s a way to pull the community together for a day of fun,” said Jill Thistle, who has been the fair’s coordinator every year.

“It’s a way to show our appreciation for children and families in Cherokee County.”

Entertainment for the day includes Santa Land magician Gene Hice and local music group The Hayes Brothers. John Poltrock will be the master of ceremonies. Kids also will get to meet two title characters from recent movies.

“We’re real excited about Batman and Moana being there this year because the kids really like them,” Thistle said.

There will be some new inflatables this year, including one made just for toddlers. Older children may enjoy trying out the gyro ball, for which there is a fee of $5.

Kids can test their aim at the dunking booth, where both Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer and Murphy Police Chief Justin Jacobs will take turns volunteering time in the water.

Thistle is very happy the Cherokee County Health Department also will be at the fair this year to provide free car seat checks for all families and take applications from families in need of free car seats.

There will be vendors selling products and food, while Family Resources will be serving food from Rib Country.

Since she already is semi-retired, this will be Thistle’s last year organizing the fair. Over the years, Thistle has seen the fair grow to what it is today. In the earlier years, when parents were charged for fair activities, she hated seeing parents of multiple children struggle to afford the fun.

“One of the biggest changes is having sponsors stepping in to pay for all of that,” she said.

Sponsors include Steven Aft, the Coalition for a Safe and Drug-free Cherokee County, Larry Kernea and Murphy Power Board, Murphy Printing & Vinyl, Modern Woodmen, United Community Bank, Jumpers Inc., First Citizens Bank, Rib Country and Ingles.

For details about Saturday’s fair, call Family Resources in Ranger at 837-3460.

Ranger car show returns

Those who love cars will want to be at Ranger Elementary/Middle School on Saturday, when the school’s PTA is holding its second annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to enter a car, truck, motorcycle or any other vehicle into the show must pay a $15 registration fee, which goes directly to the school for projects. Best in Show winners will be announced during the event.

“All car and vehicle enthusiasts are welcome to enter or just come and look,” said Brandy Raper, a PTA representative. For details, call the school at 644-5111.

Festival vendors wanted

Two popular festivals have deadlines fast approaching for those who wish to be a vendor.

Anyone who would like to sell crafts or food at John C. Campbell Folk School’s Fall Festival must have applications submitted by Sunday. The 43rd anniversary of the festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, on the school’s Brasstown campus. Guidelines and applications can be found on the Fall Festival Event page at folkschool.org.

For the seventh annual Art, River & Music Festival, the Cherokee County Arts Council needs art and craft vendors to apply by Saturday, May 13. The festival, held along the River Walk starting at the L&N Depot, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Guidelines and the application can be found online at cherokeeartscouncil.org.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.