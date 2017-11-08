SCOUTING AROUND: Friendship Baptist Church wins award for video

A small church in Hiwassee Dam got a big honor Monday night during the annual meeting for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. Friendship Baptist Church won best video history award from the historical committee.

“I’m thankful for it,” said pastor Jim Payne, who traveled to Greensboro for the meeting. “It’s a good thing for the church. … They worked hard on it.”

The video opens with flyover view of the church taken by a drone. It is then divided into three segments, each covering 50 years of the church. The first two segments, or first 100 years, is primarily a slideshow with captions. The last segment still has photos, but also contains video interviews with members. The video showcases 3,102 photos.

The video originally was made for the church’s 150th anniversary in August 2016. About the same time, church member Grace Carringer saw an article about the contest in the Biblical Recorder.

“I thought, well, I know we have a wonderful DVD,” Carringer said. “I just felt, ‘Why not?’ ”

She spoke with Kenneth Rhoton, who did the videography. They both were skeptical of their chances of winning, and Carringer wasn’t even sure they could submit the video in time for the 2016 contest.

The video did not arrive in time for the 2016 contest, but Carringer was told the video would be held for the 2017 contest. The video was on display during the meeting, which concluded Tuesday night.

New business group forms

A group of local business owners has created a new organization to help the local economy. After about a year of informal discussions, then a few months of formal discussions, the Murphy Business Association was set to hold its first official meeting Tuesday night.

The purpose of the association is to promote and support the economy and community through opportunities for education, networking and special events for everyone. The group is working with both the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

“We feel collectively we can do a lot more,” said Wayne Peacock, chair of the association. “I think it will be great, I really do.”

Peacock said while the business association will cover the entire 28906 zip code, those surveyed were interested in seeing a focus on bringing people to downtown Murphy.

The conversation started with a handful of business owners discussing the need for an association. They consulted Megan Reyes from Tri-County Community College’s Small Business Center to help them get started. By Tuesday night, the group had received non-profit status from the state and elected a full board.

Joining Peacock on the board are Karah Thompson as vice chair, Melody Johnson as secretary, Anne Silver as treasurer, Lee Bradshaw for communications, and board members Lawrence McNabb, Bram Farbstein and Marcy Bateman.

The Murphy Business Association is open to all businesses, tradespeople, civic organizations, charitable organizations and churches. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, in the Murphy Art Center.

Allen, Blount honored

One Dozen Who Care Inc. recognized Shirley Ann Burgess Allen of Andrews and Brenda Blount of Texana for their outstanding community service with the Emma Cline Moore Award for Community Service. Both were recognized for their continued commitment to their churches and the community.

Allen serves Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews as the deaconess, president of the usher board, chair of the kitchen committee and a member of the Mount Zion Andrews Women’s Missionary Auxiliary of the Waynesville Missionary Baptist Association.

Blount serves Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Texana as the Sunday school superintendent, and has served the Waynesville Missionary Baptist Association as secretary and the Sunday School Congress as president. She also is secretary/treasurer of the Texana Community Club.

The annual One Dozen Who Care Elder Dinner brings together racially diverse elders in the community to honor great citizens. About 70 people from Cherokee, Haywood, Jackson and Macon counties enjoyed a dinner catered by One Dozen Who Care board member Stella Moore. The décor was provided by A-Party-In-A-Box, which is owned by former board member Ellerna Forney and her husband, Thomas.

The celebration was held at the Jackson County Family Resource Center in Sylva.

One Dozen Who Care is a non-profit community development corporation that exists to strengthen leadership among local women and youth, and to create strong community bonds through common cultural, economic and social interactions in far-western North Carolina. For details, call 321-1000 or visit www.onedozenwhocare.org.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.