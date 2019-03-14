SCOUTING AROUND: Foundation needs community involvement for music camp

Murphy – A quickly expanding music program is coming to Murphy this summer, and the community’s support is needed to eliminate obstacles keeping children from the opportunity.

The Jackie Ward Foundation has partnered with Music Takes You Places to offer a music camp this summer at The Learning Center charter school. The foundation is looking for people who would like to help teach at the camp, as well as people who would like to donate their time performing tasks, like transportation.

The school needs funds to offset the costs of running the camp and sponsors for campers. The cost to sponsor one child is $150.

“We’re flexible,” said Michael Borkman, president of the foundation. “We want everyone to feel they can contribute.”

Music Takes You Places was founded just over two years ago by Latavius Mulzac, a musician and record producer from Nashville, Tenn., who will be on site at the local camp.

“He’s a very accomplished musician,” Borkman said. “That’s why there’s so much excitement, to have someone with his talent and skill.”

In the program, Mulzac strives to socially and emotionally empower students, especially those in under-served communities, through music education.

Mulzac’s program started in 2017 with just 20 children in group piano lessons. Last year, he added bass, guitar and songwriting.

This year, he is expanding the camp to three states, and adding more instruments. The partnership with the Jackie Ward Foundation is his first outside Tennessee.

The Murphy five-day camp will be available to 50 children ages 8-18 from all levels of talent. The camp will include lessons for drums, bass, guitar, piano/keyboard, and voice. A field trip is planned on the Saturday of camp and a recital is planned at the Texana Community Center on Sunday, the final day of camp.

Applications for children who wish to attend the camp should be available starting in April. The camp is planned for the last week of June.

For details, contact Borkman at 828-316-8741 or michael@mybizsolutions.net.

Book signing features David Rabhan’s work

Murphy – The Cherokee County Arts Council is hosting a book signing and reception for 2018 edition of David Rabhan’s book Conscious Coma: Ten Years in an Iranian Prison from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22.

The book describes how Rabhan used art to survive the years being held as a suspected spy in Evin Prison in Tehran. The first edition of the book was published in 2004. The second edition includes sketches and letters to family.

Rabhan now lives in Cherokee County. The council’s Cultural Calendar Room at the MAC will have some of the work he created in the prison on display during the reception and book signing.

Since a limited supply of books will be available at the signing, fans of Rabhan’s work are encouraged to bring a copy of the new edition of the book, which can be purchased from the Curiosity Shop bookstore across the street from the MAC as well as ordered from Amazon or XLibris.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.