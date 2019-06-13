SCOUTING AROUND: Flag Day to be honored Friday

Marble – Flag Day doesn’t get the same type of recognition as other national holidays, but local U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 1011, led by Frank Bailey, wants to do something about that.

For years, the group has kicked around the idea of holding a flag retirement ceremony on the holiday that recognizes the adoption of the nation’s flag, and this year they’ve set the plans to do it. The league is welcoming everyone to its Marine House, on Airport Road near Western Carolina Regional Airport, for a flag retirement ceremony and cookout Friday.

“It’s going to be more of a family friendly thing,” Bailey said.

The event will start with the ceremony at 11 a.m. The league plans to retire one flag by properly destroying it and either burning or burying it, depending on the day’s conditions. Other service organizations, local Boy Scouts of America packs and troops, and Pacesetters plan to participate in the ceremony. Keith Bragg of Blairsville, Ga., is scheduled to sing during the ceremony.

Following the ceremony about noon, the league will host a cookout. They will supply hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda drinks, but guests are asked to bring everything else as a potluck meal.

Guests will get the opportunity to tour the Marine House and see the memorabilia inside, including sand from Iwo Jima donated by Jan Griggs and a uniform worn by Iwo Jima veteran Jack Rhodes.

The event will also include the Valley River Humane Society. Bailey requested that any donations anyone wanted to give be directed to the humane society, which runs the animal shelter nearby.

“I think the humane society is definitely a worthwhile thing to support in the community,” he said.

Bailey said they wanted to give the young people experience with a flag retirement ceremony, reach out to the community and bring more awareness to the day.

The Continental Congress passed a resolution creating the official flag for our country on June 14, 1777. Flag Day was designated as a national holiday by President Harry Truman in 1949.

Points of Light honors Kena

Andrews – Many people in the community know about Kena Grindstaff’s mission to help the less fortunate with her Care Bags and Blessing Boxes, but she recently got national attention for her efforts.

On Friday, the Andrews High School student was recognized as the Daily Point of Light honoree. Each day since 1998, the Points of Light Foundation and Corporation for National & Community Service has honored an individual for their volunteer service. President George H.W. Bush, founder of Points of Light, started the Daily Point of Light Award during his presidency in 1990.

Grindstaff prepares Care Bags with toiletries, water, snacks and other essential items to hand out to those in need. Blessing Boxes are in local schools, where anyone can pick up the items.

To fill the bags and boxes, she purchases some and others are donated. Donation boxes are at Dollar General in Andrews, Badcock Home Furnishings in Murphy and WKRK in Murphy.

For details, visit Kena’s Care Bags on Facebook or pointsoflight.org.

‘Manhunt’ series finds its Murphy

The town of Murphy will be featured in on the small screen, but its role went to a small town near Pittsburgh.

Location managers for Manhunt: Lone Wolf approached the Kittanning Borough Council earlier this month to ask permission to film there, according to The Kittanning Paper. Lone Wolf – the second season in the Manhunt series – will focus on the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games bombing and the subsequent search for bomber Eric Rudolph.

The crew plans to film the Murphy scenes in Kittanning later this summer. It will start filming in Pittsburgh for Atlanta scenes this month, according to advertisements for extras.

Deadline reported that Jack Huston would play Rudolph in the series. The first season of the Manhunt series focused on the Unabomber and aired on Discovery. The series, a production of Lionsgate Television, is planned to continue on Charter Communications’ Spectrum Originals channel.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.