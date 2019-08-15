SCOUTING AROUND: Elliott represents Cherokee County at state conference

Murphy – When Sydney Elliott started in the 4-H horse club six years ago, things were much different. There were more events locally, and more people involved.

As a result of the lack of participation and support, she’s more recently had to go to Georgia and eastern North Carolina to compete in barrel racing.

As a 4-H delegate to YouthVoice 2019 at the N.C. Association of County Commissioners Conference in Greensboro on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, she hopes to learn information that will help local 4-H programs grow.

“I wanted to go out and do something for my county,” Elliott said.

Shannon Coleman, the county’s extension agent for 4-H youth development, said Elliott will get to learn about different aspects of government and learn how to be a better leader at the conference. County Commissioner C.B. McKinnon, who also will be attending the conference, said Elliott will get to participate in team-building exercises, and he’ll get to spend some time interacting with her.

“It’s a pretty neat thing,” McKinnon said. “I think she’ll enjoy it.”

In her travels already for the program, she has seen that other 4-H programs have better facilities, more available programs and a higher level of support. She hopes her involvement with the conference, and the ability to spend time with a commissioner, will give her tools she can bring back to younger participants in Cherokee County to spread the word about 4-H and increase its funding and overall support.

One improvement she thinks will help is a covered arena so horse club events can occur rain or shine.

McKinnon thought Elliott did a good job speaking in front of the county commission last week, but he was not sure how much the county can help, noting a covered arena can be expensive. He said he would try to have conversations with her about what could be done.

To be a delegate, the 4-H participant has to be at least 14 years old and be interested in a topic they’d like to present. Coleman said Cherokee County usually has a delegate each year.

Elliott was homeschooled and recently graduated. She is looking forward to studies at Tri-County Community College in Peachtree that will get her started on her path to becoming a physical therapist. She said animals will always be a hobby of hers.

Coleman said in the horse club, several kids have aged out, and it’s not uncommon for clubs to see a decrease as kids age out of the program. She remained optimistic, adding that often those decreases in participation are followed by increases.

Cherokee County’s 4-H program has three active clubs – Bunnies, Bovines & Birds Club; Hiwassee Dam Soaring Eagles Club; and Cherokee Riders Horse Club. The Hiwassee Dam Shooting Club is inactive because the group is need of a volunteer leader. The 4-H program also has a leadership group, the 4-H Teen Leadership Cherokee County, and participates in the 21st Century after-school programs and school summer camp programs.

Coleman said it is hard for 4-H to compete with other activities families are involved with.

Elliott thinks the focus on technology in society has affected participation and support of 4-H. However, she said there is technology involved in 4-H programs, especially those involved with seeding and reproduction.

Schools among top in state

Cherokee County Schools is one of the top 50 districts in the state, according the 2020 rankings by Niche.

The website ranked Cherokee County 48 out of 116 school districts. It was also ranked at 28 for its list of safest school districts, and 41 for its list of best school districts for athletes.

“I’m very proud of our district,” Superintendent Jeana Conley said. “Our teachers work hard and help our students shine.”

The district’s overall grade was a “B.” The website graded the district’s sports as “A-,” and gave “B” grades to the district’s academics, teachers, administration, health and safety, and resources and facilities. Andrews Elementary and Hiwassee Dam Elementary/Middle schools each received grades of “A-” from the site, which referred to the district as above average.

The top school district in the state was the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district. Nearby districts of Graham, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties also made the top 50.

Niche gathers a variety of data to help families find the right school, companies and neighborhoods. The 2020 Best School Districts is created from analysis of data, including information from reviews, test scores and the N.C. Department of Education.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.