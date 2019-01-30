SCOUTING AROUND: Danish dance team makes Murphy last stop on U.S. leg of tour

Murphy – The National Danish Performance Team is stopping by Cherokee County to present their all-new show before heading back to Europe on their world tour.

“We’re very excited to have them again,” said David Vowell, director of the Cherokee County Arts Council.

The team will present their public performance in the Murphy High School gymnasium at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $10 for adults, but free for all students through college.

The team was last in the area two years ago, and their public performance drew a crowd that almost completely filled the Murphy High gym. John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown is modeled on Danish folk schools, and the team was originally introduced to the area through connections with the school.

The U.S. tour director called Vowell about a month ago to ask if the council could arrange a visit for the team on their way to Washington from Texas. The team also has a performance scheduled just outside of Nashville, Tenn., earlier in the week.

The team’s dance and gymnastics show has been re-choreographed. Vowell said he only recognized a few of the dancers’ names from when they were here two years ago.

On this visit, the team has offered to provide a workshop for dance and physical education instructors. They also want to open up the performance to more college students, like at Western Carolina University, since this will be the only stop in North Carolina, Vowell said.

As they did two years ago, the team will also provide workshops in the schools to teach gymnastics and dance to students on Monday, Feb. 25.

“The workshops were all the rave of teachers and students,” Vowell said, adding they provided one-on-one instruction last time.

The team will be hosted by the Brasstown Morris Dancers.

For tickets to the public performance, visit the Murphy Art Center starting Feb. 1. Visitors to the MAC downtown may also win tickets through the end of January by answering trivia questions correctly.

Bingo returns Friday

Ranger – After about a year’s absence, Grocery Bingo is back.

Mike and Mandy Taylor took over the Ranger Community Center on Dec. 1, then held their first grocery bingo on Dec. 7. George and Hortense Michelson had run the community center and bingo for about 34 years.

“We had heard so many talk about missing the Ranger bingo, and George and Hortense missed the socializing,” Ms. Taylor said. “George is still able to call, but they aren’t able to do all the upkeep, setting up and cleaning. So now we handle it, and they show up and get to enjoy it.”

The Taylors plan to update the inside of the center with fresh paint and kitchen supplies, and they already have purchased a sound bar and projector to make the center more useful for events. They have also donated money raised at bingo to local organizations, and plan to start a donation box for those who wish to donate groceries they win to a local food bank or the homeless shelter.

Grocery Bingo is held at the Ranger Community Center on the first Friday of the month at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, with bingo cards available at one for $3 or two for $5.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.