SCOUTING AROUND: Colvard continues to ‘brag on God’ at Red Marble Baptist

Red Marble – Every Sunday morning, Donald Colvard’s daughter and son-in-law, Naomi and Joe Edwards, drive up to his house and pick him up for church. At 93 years old, he doesn’t like to drive and would much rather have a ride.

“It’s very special,” Colvard said. “It’s very comforting to have them do that for me.”

They drive from Robbinsville into Cherokee County to attend services at Red Marble Baptist Church. In his 50 years as a pastor, it was one of eight area churches where he has spread the Lord’s message on Sundays.

And from time to time, he still does. The last time was Father’s Day this year.

“My pastor wants me to preach some to help him,” Colvard said. “I’m not trying to pastor.”

In fact, he said the pastor, Mickey Stewart, is a fine man he first met in the ministry.

Colvard said it’s never about him. He hopes church members honor his message of glorifying Christ.

“I want to brag on God,” he said.

Colvard grew up in Graham County, but was never taken to church as a child. He went to church very few times before he was saved in 1952. Soon after, he was called to preach.

“I felt that was what the Lord wanted me to do,” Colvard said.

Sweetgum Baptist Church in Robbinsville was the first church to welcome him as a pastor. Over the years, he pastored at Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church, Tuskeegee Baptist Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Lone Oak Baptist Church, and New Hope Baptist Church in Graham County, and Valleytown Baptist Church and Red Marble Baptist Church in Cherokee County.

He stayed with each until he thought it was time to go. Colvard said he loves all the churches, and only slowed down after suffering a heart attack.

He feels the Lord has been very good to allow him to continue doing all he can at his age.

“I love it very much, and I hope to spend the rest of my days here with this church,” Colvard said.

911 texts not preferred

Over the weekend, one local fire department shared that 911 can be reached through text message in an emergency. This service has been active for several years, Cherokee County E-911 supervisor Theresa Creasman said, but it should only be used if there is no other option.

“It would be preferred if you can make that phone call,” she said.

Creasman said it’s still much faster to connect a phone call and gather information than it is to text. Plus, depending on the infrastructure of cell phone companies, it can be much easier to pinpoint the location of a cell phone call.

She said texting should only be used in “worst-case scenarios,” as in when a caller needs to sneak in a call, or if a phone call won’t connect. Creasman thinks the majority of North Carolina counties’ E-911 communications departments can help people through text messaging.

As a reminder, she warned that 911 calls from a cell phone may hit towers that direct calls to other counties. Callers should include the county when reporting their location, so if they do reach another county the call can be transferred to the correct one.

Artists invite all to cleanup

The Valley River Arts Guild is organizing another kayak river cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Guild members are inviting anyone with a kayak or canoe to join them at the at Payne Street Boat Ramp off Joe Brown Highway in Murphy.

The group previously traveled by kayak to clean up the Valley River on July 26. It resulted in six large trash bags filled with garbage, as well as a few other items too big for the bags, removed from the river.

If the waters have receded, or if currents are too strong to kayak, the group plans to pick up trash by walking along the banks of the Hiwassee and Valley rivers and on Payne Street. Participants may bring their own bags or use those brought by the guild.

For details, email Debra Vanderlaan at debrav@bellsouth.net or call 561-601-6484.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.