SCOUTING AROUND: Andrews mayor wins at losing – weight, that is

Murphy – After losing to Murphy Mayor Rick Ramsey in a New Year’s Eve pageant in his hometown, Andrews Mayor James Reid got some sweet revenge Thursday in a weight-loss competition with Ramsey and WKRK radio manager Tim Radford on their turf.

“I’m just very humbled by the whole experience,” Reid said after calming down from his celebration, which included naming Andrews “state champions.”

In the competition, the three men used the 20/30 program at Murphy Health & Fitness, and challenged each other to lose the most weight, or body fat percentage, over a month. At the end of the month, whoever lost the least amount was to have his head shaved by Becca McNabb from the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.

Reid won with a 11.84 percent loss, Radford came in second with a 10.68 percent loss and Ramsey finished last despite a respectable 10.48 percent loss.

“I thought we would be close, and it turned out we were pretty close,” Ramsey said.

For about an hour before the final weigh-in, Reid was seen wearing trash bags over a hoodie as he got in a last-minute workout, calling it a sauna treatment similar to what fighters and wrestlers do before a weigh-in. He said that before he did the treatment, he weighed himself at 228 pounds.

“It might have made the difference,” Reid said. “Every little bit counts.”

Even though he lost in the competition, Ramsey still saw himself as a winner.

“I lost the weight,” Ramsey said. “I have more energy. My head’s clearer.”

While the event was billed as the person losing the least would get his head shaved bald, a last-minute decision from chamber Director Sherry Raines allowed Ramsey to only get his hair shaved shorter instead of going completely bald. There was no word whether Ms. Ramsey had any say in the matter.

“I was going to Mr. Clean him,” McNabb said. “Sherry is too nice.”

Before the weigh-in, McNabb admitted cutting hair was far from one of her talents.

“I can’t even trim my own bangs,” she said.

She first attempted to use a Flowbee to cut Ramsey’s hair, then was given an electric clipper. Raines tried to advise McNabb on how to cut hair before she finished and cleaned the trim for the mayor.

Radford said he wanted to see someone go home bald.

“I would have gone bald, but I’m an entertainer, not a politician,” Radford said with his familiar smile.

Before the competition, Radford weighed in at 281.8 pounds, Ramsey was 250 pounds and Reid was 251.6. Their final weights were 251.8, 223.8, 221.8, respectively, meaning each lost 26-30 pounds in a program where participants usually lose 20 pounds in a month. Ariel Velasquez, the 20/30 coach and facilitator at the fitness center, said the competitive factor definitely encouraged them to lose more than usual.

All three said they will continue with the program, even though the competition has ended.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.