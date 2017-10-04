SCOUTING AROUND: ‘Mayor’ Shingler gets key to Daily Grind

Jack Shingler is usually greeted by friendly smiles when he approaches the counter at The Daily Grind & Wine in downtown Murphy for his morning coffee. On Friday, he was welcomed with confetti and cheers.

It was his 1,500th visit to the coffee shop, as counted by the Foursquare app, which also named him “mayor” of the business.

Daily Grind owner Lane Lowe and her staff presented Shingler with a plaque with the key to the establishment, as well as a gift card.

Shingler said he started using the app six years ago and uses it everywhere. He stops in The Daily Grind almost every morning it’s open to pick up coffee. Sometimes he also eats breakfast or comes in later for lunch.

“It’s just a great place to meet friends and make new friends,” Shingler said. “I don’t miss a day, hardly.”

Shingler, who lives in Martins Creek and works as a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker High Country, said he recommends The Daily Grind to all his clients. He also has left several tips and reviews on the app.

Others have used the app at The Daily Grind, but Lowe said Shingler is the only one who “uses it religiously.” Friday also happened to be National Coffee Day, and anyone who visited could get a free small coffee in honor of java.

Welcome new resident author

Dr. Judy Sheriff was 47 years old and had been married for 22 years when she found herself divorced and single. She had to face new challenges, like how to begin dating again, but her faith in God and sense of humor helped her find her way through her new life.

After she retired from teaching, she wrote a book about her personal story on recovery after divorce, Living on Faith and Baked Potatoes.

“It is my hope that those who are facing divorce or have gone through it, will read my book. It is one of those books, so I’ve been told by many, that you just can’t stop reading,” Sheriff said. She recently moved to Murphy with her new husband, Richard, a retired Baptist minister.

She will be the featured author at The Curiosity Shop during Friday’s Art Walk. Kerry Archer, co-owner of the bookstore, said he looked at Sheriff’s book and “felt it was homey enough for our community.”

The book, published in 2002, isn’t just for people considering or going through a divorce, Sheriff said.

“It can speak to those who have lost a loved one through death, too. Being alone isn’t easy and facing life’s ordeals isn’t easy when you’re alone. I’ve always said that divorce is like a ‘living death.’ You sometimes see your ex-husband and the pain starts all over again,” she said.

“In my case, I usually saw him when he was with someone else and I looked the worst I could have for that day … you know, baggy sweat pants, hair a mess, no makeup.”

Sheriff also has helped others as a keynote speaker at many women’s conferences and through the support ministry she founded, You’re Not Alone Ministry. She and her husband also have been co-counselors for the Military Wives & Moms organization.

She is in the process of writing two new books, one of which is about her experiences as a preacher’s wife.

“Oh, it will be such a hilarious book, but will also have God’s hand all through it,” Sheriff said.

She will be one of many artists showcasing their work during Art Walk. The Murphy Art Center will host the grand opening of the Smoky Mountain Autumn art show.

Friday’s Art Walk also will be the last chance to participate in the Valley River Arts Guild’s silent auction. There are 100 prizes in the auction, including art and gift certificates to local businesses.

Art Walk is held throughout downtown Murphy from 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from May through November.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message in the office at 837-5122.