Ranger students honor Four Chaplains

For the first time in North Carolina, students performed the roles of the Four Chaplains – Lt. Alexander Goode, Lt. George Fox, Lt. Clark Poling and Lt. John Washington – during a program presented by American Legion posts throughout the country in February. Post 96 of Murphy presented the program Monday in coordination with Ranger Elementary/Middle School. Hayesville Post 532 was also adding children from Hayesville Middle School in their program this week. Post 96 Chaplain J.D. Baker told the story of the chaplains, who gave up their own life jackets to save four other soldiers, sacrificing their lives as the U.S.A.T. Dorchester sunk off the coast of Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943.

Each student portraying the chaplains – Tate Raper as Washington, Dozer Mashburn as Poling, Preston Hyde as Fox and Dalton Campbell as Goode – read the biographies of the men as a flower was placed and candle lit in their memory. Then the students playing the chaplains walked to the audience and gave their life jackets to four of their classmates – Aiden Lovett, Caden Twiggs, Tyler Robinson and Dylan Robinson. Ranger student Dalton Brown played “Taps” after the singing of “God Bless America.” After the program, each student shook hands with veterans in the hallway.