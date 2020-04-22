William Johnny Moore

Body

William M. “Johnny” Moore, 70, of Hayesville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Cherokee County, but lived in Clay County for the past 41 years.

Johnny was retired from road construction. He attended Murphy First United Methodist Church.

Johnny loved to hunt, fish, play baseball and work in his garden.

He was the son of the late Morris Moore and Willie Bell Zimmerman, and his grandfather, the late William E. Moore.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Patricia Conley Moore; a son, Cole and Krista Moore of Hayesville; two grandchildren, Libbie and Abel Moore; a sister-in-law, Susie Conley; two nieces, Angie Kimsey and Ami Achilles; and two nephews, Scott Kimsey and Eric Conley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of William M. “Johnny” Moore to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.