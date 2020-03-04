Roger Spiva

Body

Roger Keith Spiva, 56, of Murphy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

He was a native and life-long resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Edwin and Zetta Kidd Spiva.

Roger was a mechanic and member of Ogreeta Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin Spiva Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Spiva; two daughters, Alex Spiva and husband Jonathan Weaver and Sheena Spiva and fiance Lonnie Farmer; two brothers, Steve Spiva and Robert Hartness; one sister, Nancy Anderson; and six grandchildren, Trinity Garrett, Logan Hilton, Lindy Garrett, Eli Farmer, Traven Mowery and Aiden Weaver.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Derek Tilley officiated.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You may send tributes to the Spiva family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.