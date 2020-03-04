Body

Richard Parker, 93, a lifelong resident of Andrews, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Richard was the son of the late Murray Parker and Ina Mae Thompson Parker Queen. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Vincent, John C. and Billy Joe; and sister, Emma Jean Parker Voiles.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Mehaffey Parker; step-daughter, Leslie Rothenberger and husband Peter of Hickory; a granddaughter, Kinsey Rothenberger; and a friend who was like a son, Gayland Trull. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in both World War II and the Korean Conflict.

Richard’s life was one of fun, food and adventure. While he cared for many things, his great love was the Andrews-Murphy Airport and flying. Richard’s name is synonymous with the airport. He has been associated with this facility for 70 years and in many capacities. He watched it grow from a grass field at Wood Farm to a first-rate airport, of which he was very proud.

Richard flew for the Phillips & Jordan Company until they moved to Knoxville, Tenn. His great love for this airport and his home here in this beloved valley kept him here in the role of airport manager.

Richard’s efforts to improve and ensure the growth gave him statewide recognition in the aviation field. In November 2010, he was presented the Appreciation of Service Award by the state Division of Aviation.

Also, in recognition of his years of service in 2017, he was honored by having the terminal building named The Richard Parker Terminal. At this dedication, he was presented with a World War II-era set of Army Air Corps silver wings and one of General Devereaux general’s star.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with military honors provided by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812 and Hayesville American Legion Post 532 with the Revs. Dana Dockery and Jack Hollowell officiating. Pallbearers were Sam Davis, Chuck Grant, Charles West, John Payne, Joe Gibson and Fred Payne.

The family received friends from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Richard Parker to the Western Carolina Youth Aviation Foundation at WCYAF, P.O. Box 1399, Hayesville, NC 28904.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.