Peggy Nelson

Peggy E. Nelson, 86, of the Topton community, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Clay County Care Center in Hayesville.

A native of Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Grady Alvin and Oleta Clinton Edmondson.

She was retired from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in Raleigh after 26 years of service. After her retirement, she and her husband, Earl moved to the Topton community.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earl Nelson; her sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Eugene and Lisa Nelson of Zebulon, Patrick Earl Nelson of Angier, and Mark Alvin Nelson of Atlanta, Ga. She has several grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Red Marble Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Micky Stewart officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home, Robbinsville, was honored to be serving the Nelson family.

