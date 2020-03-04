Body

Harlace Sealy, 87, of Aquone, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was a native of Perry, Fla., but shortly thereafter, he moved to Panama Ciry, Fla., where he graduated high school.

Harlace served in the United States Army prior to graduating from Florida State University with a bachelor of science degree. He then moved to Orlando, Fla., while working for the YMCA.

Harlace worked for Inland Container Corporation for 20 years. He moved to Aquone permanently in 2000 on the property they purchased in 1982.

Harlace was a Christian and a devoted member of Andrews First Baptist Church, where he had served as interim choir director, Sunday school director and director of the Senior Adult Program.

Harlace had been a member of the Jaycees in Pensacola, Fla.

He was a talented artist and woodworker, who built his mountain home in Aquone.

He was the son of the late Jesse Thomas and Verna Loree Henderson Sealy. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Simon.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Sealy; a son, Andrew Allen Wren of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Austin Simon and Ashley Simon, both ofWest Memphis, Ark., and Christopher Wren and Michael Wren, both of Orlando; three great-grandchildren; and two cousins, Elaine Russell and Carla Russell, both of Perry, Fla.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Andrews First Baptist Church with Dr. Calvin Bobo officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:50 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Andrews First Baptist Church prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Harlace Sealy to Four Seasons Hospice, 581 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.