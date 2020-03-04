Eloise Hall

Body

Eloise McKeon Hall passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

She was welcomed with outstretched arms into her home and is now present with the Lord. Though heartbroken, we are also “Rejoicing that her journey is complete, and she is now at rest and in total peace.”

She has left a great impact on those who have witnessed the grace with which she endured the last years of her life without complaint, caring more for others than herself.

Eloise dearly loved her family. She was a kind, gentle, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was the daughter of the late Peter J. McKeon and Lucy McKeon.

She was a gifted artist on many levels, including painting and carving. She loved time with her family and friends.

Eloise was a woman of deep personal faith in God (Jesus).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill McKeon.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gordon Hall; children, Heather Chekelelee of Murphy, Mike Whalon of Lawrenceville, Ga.; stepson, Jeffrey Hall of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren, Nic Smith, Zac Smith, Brandi Smith Poole, Kiana Hall, Mark Whalon and Milynn Whalon; great-grandchildren, Mia Smith and Dallas Poole; siblings, Pete McKeon of Murphy, Betty McKeon of Peachtree Corners,Ga., Mary Ramsey of Grayson, Ga., and Joyce Wynia of Raleigh; and a host of nieces, nephews and family members.

The entire family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you for the loving care given to Eloise by her dear friend and family member, Donna Hughes. Her devoted, tireless care helped to make it possible for Eloise to always remain in her home until the moment she went to be with her Savior. Also, thank you to family, friends and neighbors for the help and constant prayers.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home of Murphy. Pastor Eddis Dockery will officiate. Speakers will be Brother Bob Raver, Brother Jim Topping and others who wish to speak.Music will be provided by Debbie Davis, Virgil and Erin Wynia and Milynn Whalon. Pallbearers will be Nic Smith, Zac Smith, Bill Moss, Brian Ramsey, Kenny McKeon and Chris McKeon. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete McKeon Jr., Matt Ramsey, Bill McKeon Jr., Dusty McKeon, Foster Stroup, Bret McKeon, Blake Wynia and Mark Whalon. Burial will be in Unaka Cemetery.

You may send tributes to the Hall family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.