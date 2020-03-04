Dora Taylor

Body

Dora Bell Taylor, 77, of Marble, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Dora was a native of Cherokee County. She was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna Morgan Baker.

Dora was a member of Marble Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed working at the school cooking for the children.

She loved working in her flower garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Taylor.

Surviving are her sons, Tim Taylor of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jeff Taylor and wife Jamie of Epworth, Ga.; granddaughter, Ashton Taylor; great-granddaughters, Kylie Frankford and Anna Belle Taylor; sisters, Patricia Clayton, Elaine Dockery and Bea Whitener; brothers, Edward, Roger and Mike Baker; and several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Taylor family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.