Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



April 18

If at all possible, Upper Peachtree Baptist Church will have its monthly singing starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the church. Featured singers will be the Carolina Crossmen from Sylva. Pastor Derek Tilley and the church family invite everyone to attend.



April 25

The fifth annual Focus Fest, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the Union County Farmers Market in Blairsville, Ga., has been cancelled until further notice. Organizers report that anyone who has already donated to FOCUS FEST 2020 may request refunds or apply it to the next event. Please inform them via email if you prefer a refund. Keep up with FOCUS via the Facebook page www.facebook.com/festivalofchristiansunited as well as the website focusonjesus.today.