Wizarding world returns to library

Murphy – Wizarding students didn’t have to find Platform 9¾ to get to Hogwarts on Thursday night – all they had to do was find the Murphy Public Library.

A Niffler was looking for treasures in the book return. Visitors could relax in Gryffindor’s common room as they sampled Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and sipped butterbeer. Owls were everywhere, but Hedwig was watching over packages at the Owl Post Service.

The library, primarily its meeting room, was transformed for Harry Potter Book Night by youth services librarian Bridget Wilson. During the night, 21 kids and 18 adults could make crafts, play trivia and search for beasts as they explored the decorations – several of which were Wilson’s personal items – bringing the wizarding world to life.

“I love this event,” Wilson said. “I love that people love Harry Potter.”

Nine people dressed as their favorite character and entered the costume contest. As usual, Hermione was the most common, with three girls dressed as the heroine.

However, the favorite costume of the night was 10-year-old Lily Holland dressed as author J.K. Rowling. The Hermione wearing a time-turner, Jaden Shorette, came in second, while Rylee Jerez dressed as Luna Lovegood took third.

Trivia teams were arranged by house. Of course, Ravenclaw, the house known for its intelligence and wisdom, won.

Shorette, 14, has been a Harry Potter fan for two years. She said her favorite part of the night was tasting the food described in the books, but she also liked the scavenger hunt.

“It was really fun and really interesting,” she said.

Gracey Sneed, 12, thought the scavenger hunt was the best part of the night because she got to see what the beasts in the book actually look like.

“This is awesome,” she said. “I love when (Wilson) does things like this.”

This is the third year Wilson has brought the event to the library. Not only were there more people this year, but most of the people had never been to the Harry Potter Night event before.

“It’s a good thing,” she said. “It shows the timelessness of Harry Potter.”

This year, Wilson tried to include more of all four Hogwarts houses around the room, and added items from the Fantastic Beasts movies. Some ideas, like the scavenger hunt for beasts, were ideas shared by other librarians across the country.