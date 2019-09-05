Letter comforts parents as they mourn their son

Murphy – Ed Eggley smiles when he thinks about his son, even though he is no longer here to share it.

Eggley, who lives and operates businesses in Murphy, lost his son Matthew Sean Eggley, 41, in a tragic car accident in Hiawassee, Ga., on Aug. 3. Matt was driving a Frito Lay delivery truck on U.S. 76 through Towns County when the truck veered and hit a concrete power pole.

Matt lived in Hayesville at the time of his passing, but he spent a lot of time working in Cherokee County and helping his dad run his Subway franchises. The family spent 28 years in Blue Ridge, Ga., including most of the time Matt was growing up, and he attended Fannin County High School for a few years before going to trade school.

Eggley has a lot of fond memories of Matt, but he has something even more important in his possession.

Matt wrote his parents a letter 20 years ago that they immediately thought to preserve in plastic so it could endure the tests of time.

Today, that letter is a comfort for the Eggley family as they deal with his tragic loss. The letter was written on Aug. 7, 1999, at a time when Matt had moved to the Midwest to pursue new career opportunities.

“Happy anniversary! I am writing a letter to you because it is easier for me to write what I feel on paper than on the phone. I just wanted to say thank you for all that you have done for me growing up,” Matt said in his letter. “I guess that saying is true, the one about when you don’t realize how good you have it until it is gone. Who would have thought a year ago that I would have decided to change my whole life and move a thousand miles away? I sit back sometimes and think how in the world did I do such a thing.

“I’m sorry if I hurt you guys in my decisions. I just needed to prove to myself that I could do it.”

The letter goes on to express deep appreciation for what his parents did for him throughout his young life.

“I think I turned out to be pretty good. I know I wouldn’t be the way I am now without the love and guidance you showed me. You have both succeeded in life, I think. You’ve raised four kids that all had different problems, and you handled them even when you guys had your own problems. You’ve stuck together during good times and bad. I mean, sit back and look at all we went through in life together.

“I had my own problems, but you guys raised me to do what’s right. You got me ready for real life, and I am doing pretty good because of that. I have the best parents in the whole world, I owe so much to you guys. If I had to live my life all over again and pick my parents, I would pick you two no matter what.

“Thank you for all you have done. I love you guys so much.”

According to the program at his funeral in Marble, Matt loved watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs, loved animals and took great pride in being a father himself to his three daughters. He also is survived by his wife, Susan Eggley.

Eggley holds the letter close to his heart and appreciates what it represents for his son’s place in it.

“You never know if tomorrow is never going to come,” Eggley said. “We are glad we have something to fall back on to remember him by.”

Here is a longer excerpt from Matt's letter.

Happy anniversary! I am writing a letter to you because it is easier for me to write what I feel on paper than on the phone.

I just wanted to say thank you for all that you have done for me growing up. I guess that saying is true, the one about when you don’t realize how good you have it until it is gone. Who would have thought a year ago that I would have decided to change my whole life and move a thousand miles away? I sit back sometimes and think how in the world did I do such a thing.

I’m sorry if I hurt you guys in my decisions. I just needed to prove to myself that I could do it and I didn’t want to leave Alicia either. I really do like it up here, it’s very different. It’s more fast-paced, there’s a lot to do also. You just have to be in the right mood, I guess.

Here are some things I miss about Georgia. I miss trout fishing a lot. I miss playing basketball with Larry, Dad and Dustin. I miss all of Mom’s meals and how she was always there for me no matter what I did. I miss making everybody laugh when I said or did something funny. I really miss teasing Jordan also. So many things that you have good and you don’t realize it until it’s gone, sort of.

I finally thought I found a good job and I am learning so many other things. I want to learn so much, that way if I ever do lose my main job I will be able to find something else really good. I work so much sometimes that everybody who knows you, Dad, calls me Eddie. I guess I really am just like you, Dad.

I always want to make sure I have enough money in the bank that if something happens then money won’t be a problem. I know it sometimes causes problems but I don’t know what else to do. I feel if the work is there now, take it, because it might not be there down the road.

I don’t mind being compared to you, Dad, because I respect you a lot. Maybe you were a little sour happy there for a while, but it wasn’t because you didn’t care, I know that. Our family wasn’t that boring at all growing up. I see back and remember these memories that I wish I could relive all over again.

I remember all the stupid things I did growing up. I remember putting that huge dent in Dad’s driver’s side door of his Mazda truck and how he pretended he didn’t know about it until he got me from Subway in Andrews. Or how I almost wrecked Mom’s brand new car but Larry grabbed the wheel at the last minute and I just destroyed a hub cap and the rearview mirror.

How about the time I blew up my engine and then eight months later, totaled the car? I guess I was a real unpredictable kid growing up. But no matter what, you guys were always there for me and that really meant a lot to me. I do appreciate everything you guys did no matter I said or did. I really did have a good childhood with memories I will never forget.

I am very sorry, Dad, that you lost your mother and father. I know it must have hurt even though you never showed it. I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose both of you guys. You’re very important to me even though I live so far away. You’re the best parents a boy could have.

I think I turned out to be pretty good. I know I wouldn’t be the way I am now without the love and guidance you showed me. You have both succeeded in life, I think. You’ve raised four kids that all had different problems and you handled them even when you guys had your own problems. You’ve stuck together during good times and bad. I mean, sit back and look at all we went through in life together.

I had my own problems but you guys raised me to do what’s right. You got me ready for real life and I am doing pretty good because of that. I have the best parents in the whole world, I owe so much to you guys. If I had to live my life all over again and pick my parents, I would pick you two no matter what.

Thank you for all you have done. I love you guys so much.

Love, Matt