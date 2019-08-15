Fish population impacted region-wide

Bryson City – Nearly every day during the summer, you can find Ken Kastorff floating down the Nantahala River guiding fly-fishing trips.

Kastorff started working on the river after moving to western North Carolina in 1975, then started his own business in Bryson City more than 26 years ago.

Suffice to say, he knows the river very well.

“It amazes me that the river has survived as well as it has given the (lack of) regulations that they have on it,” he said. “This is a stream where you can use anything: worms, corn, dough balls. Take seven fish out every day. I got here in ’75, so I’ve been here almost half a century. We have the same fishing regulations right now that we did half a century ago.

“The potential for the Nantahala to be a much, much better quality river for fishing is amazing. I really do believe that they could manage the stream better,” he said.

Fish in hot water

Conflicting ideas on how to manage the river is the biggest issue at the moment, following a fish kill incident recently.

Anglers want the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to restock the river with wild fish, or diploids, which have the ability to reproduce. Instead, the agency restocked the river with triploids, or sterile fish.

The commission stocked the upper (delayed harvest) and lower (hatchery supported) sections of the Nantahala with 4,500 fish on July 23.

That happened to be the same day Duke Energy experienced problems with a penstock at the Nantahala Hydro Station.

Duke has a license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that requires it to release a certain amount of water each day and during specific times. The purpose is to provide whitewater on the river, which more than a dozen outfitters rely upon to make money for rafting and kayaking.

Because of the problem with the penstock, Duke released water over the spillway. Instead of drawing cool water from the bottom of Nantahala Lake, it was warm water from the surface.

Over several days, the water in the river continued to get warmer and warmer. Duke said biologists were in the river monitoring the situation, and the warmest temperature reading was 26.0 Celsius, which equates to 78.8 Fahrenheit.

Duke stopped releasing water on July 28 and fixed the issue at the power station later that day.

Jason Meador, aquatics program manager for Mainspring Conservation Trust, said trout become stressed at temperatures above 70. Sustained temps in the 73-75 range can be lethal.

Meador said it’s actually the lack of oxygen levels that killed the trout, not the water temperature.

“Temperature determines how much of anything that can be dissolved in water,” Meador said.

“Warmer water allows more salt and sugar to be dissolved, but has the opposite effect on oxygen.”

Kill estimates vary

Duke estimates that 200-250 trout died, but anglers say that number is significantly higher.

Dustin Eller of Robbinsville was on the Nantahala the day Duke shut off the water flow. He noticed it was very high and muddy – much more so than usual. Eller didn’t know about the issue with the dam, and began fishing on the lower part of the river.

“I started seeing fish floating pretty much all over the river and noticed a lot of fish on their sides acting as if they were in shock, really struggling to survive,” said Eller, who was a full-time fly fishing guide for seven years and now does it part time. “I also noticed that some larger fish were headed downstream and at this point I knew that there was definitely a major issue going on with the river.”

Eller is disappointed so many trout died, saying he saw more dead fish than Duke reported after its biologists used actual count numbers in accessible areas of the river and extrapolated that over the applicable stretch of river to reach the estimate of 200-250.

“I saw at least 200 the first couple hours I was there,” Eller said.

It’s unknown whether most of the fish that died were the freshly stocked trout the Wildlife Resources Commission placed into the river or whether the wild population suffered heavy causalities.

Doug Besler, regional fishery supervision at the commission, said he hopes the wild trout were able to find thermal refuge and survive.

“That wild population will persist and it’ll bounce back,” Besler said. “Even though we stock it, because it gets so much cold water there’s a fair number of fish in there that are naturalized, that have survived and live as wild fish in there. We believe that there is some level of natural reproduction in there as well, because of that cold water that is discharged daily. From that perspective it’s gonna bounce back on its own and there’s no need to restock in terms of trying to restart a wild population of trout.”

Stocking strategies

The commission placed another 4,500 stocked trout, raised in the Setzer State Fish Hatchery near Brevard, into both sections of the river Aug. 6. Of those, 60 percent are brook trout and 40 percent are brown trout.

Yet anglers don’t want more stocked fish in the Nantahala.

“So we just slam the river with triploids (sterile) stockers that will eat the food base the few wild fish need to survive? They need to stock wild fish,” said Paul Bourcq, who guides for Turning Stones Fly Fishing and has captained Team USA to five gold medals in the World Youth Fly Fishing Championships.

Gordon Vanderpool has owned Turning Stones for more than a dozen years, and said stocking wild fish would kick start the valuable fishery (Trout Unlimited named it one of America’s top 100 rivers) back into shape.

Vanderpool and Kastorff have fished the Nantahala recently, and both said they’ve caught wild fish. That’s good because it lets them know the wild fish population wasn’t completely wiped out.

Everyone is in agreement that shocking the river will be the only way to know the true extent of the damage that was done.

An electrofishing survey, a standard scientific practice, is performed by stunning fish briefly to help determine abundance, population density and other characteristics. After the fish are weighed and measured, they are released unharmed.

The commission had an electrofishing survey in the lower Nantahala scheduled for the fall, which will continue according to plan.

Anglers would also like to see a slot limit put into place, where fish must be a certain size or length in order to be harvested.

“Putting in a slot limit would maintain the good qualify of fish we have in the river so that it can become more of a self-sustaining ecosystem rather than just putting fish in,” Kastorff said.

“There is no slot limit at all at the moment,” he said. “I am a firm believer that needs to happen. We have – we had – a really good population of fish that were self-producing. It would be really good, I think, to look at what can be done on the Nantahala to make it almost a blue-ribbon stream.”

Preventing another kill

All the parties involved agree that something needs to be done to prevent another fish kill. Duke met with various agencies last week, including the Wildlife Resources Commission, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, N.C. Forest Service, Nantahala Gorge Association and American Whitewater.

Duke Energy spokeswoman Kim Crawford said the discussion focused on ways to improve the hydro project maintenance and emergency protocol that goes into effect during a forced station outage.

“Some procedure changes may include developing temperature criteria and establishing clearer communications between us (Duke Energy) and the NCWRC,” Crawford said.

Kastorff has been the owner of Endless Rivers Adventures in Bryson City for more than 26 years. It’s a rafting outfitter, and is also one of the only outfitters on the Nantahala offering float trips for fly fishing.

He said Duke has always been good to work with, and hopes that continues as the agency tries to find a way to prevent being in this situation again.