Blairsville's Allison earns Eagle Scout

Blairsville, Ga. – Troop 101 honored Nathanael Allison for earning the rank of Eagle Scout at its Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 26 at First United Methodist Church of Union County. Eagle Scout is the highest attainable rank in Boy Scouts of America.

Allison, 17, is the son of Stephen and Regina Allison. He is the third Eagle Scout in his family, as his father and brother, Thomas, both earned the prestigious rank. For his Eagle Scout project, he built a new fire pit for the church. He was awarded the rank in June.

At the Court of Honor, Allison was presented certificates of appreciation from the Blue Ridge Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution and Military Order of World Wars, Atlanta Chapter. He also received letters of recognition from U.S. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), state Sen. Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega) and U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).