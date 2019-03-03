Award-winning reporter Penny Ray joins Cherokee Scout staff

Penny Ray joined the Cherokee Scout as a full-time staff writer on Feb. 25.

Penny is a journalist and professional screenwriter with more than 18 years experience in print, digital and broadcast media. He was born in Wilson, but his family left North Carolina when he was a young child. His acceptance into the CNI family marks the first time he has returned to live in the Tar Heel State since leaving several decades ago.

During his time away, Penny served four years in the U.S. Air Force, before pursuing a career in radio broadcasting. After six years of broadcasting, he transitioned to become a writer, earning a Master’s degree in professional screenwriting and a Bachelor’s in journalism.

Over the past decade as a journalist, he’s covered sports in Northern Virginia, murders in Washington D.C., and politics and crime in the capital of New Jersey.

"Penny is without a doubt one of the best reporters I've ever worked with," Cherokee Scout editor Matthew Osborne. "He is an award-winning journalist with a great understanding of the human condition and how to tell stories about every aspect of our lives. The Scout is lucky to be able to call a reporter of his ability and character one of our own."

Born Anthony Ray Everette Jr., Penny is also a music producer and film score composer.