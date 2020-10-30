Toys for Tots gears up for a huge challenge in 2020

Samantha Sinclair/scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com John Evans, Marine Corps League member and former Cherokee County Toys for Tots coordinator, explains to the local detachment the needs of Toys for Tots this year during the detachment’s October meeting.

Andrews – Cherokee County’s Toys for Tots program has consistently provided toys to 1,000 children in need each year for the last 20 years. This year, the local organizations is needing to adjust to…