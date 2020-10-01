Sweeping up success

Noah Shatzer/sports@cherokeescout.com Mainspring Conservation Trust outreach associate Rachel Newcomb helps a pontoon boat of retired firefighters unload the trash they picked up around Hiwassee Lake.

Hanging Dog - While Saturday’s 23rd annual Big Sweep cleanup event on the waters of Lake Hiwassee looked a little different this year, the event was still a success, with about 4,000 pounds of trash…