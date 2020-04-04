Six recover from coronavirus

Body

The week began with the county’s first death from complications from COVID-19, but ended with the news that six people recovered from the virus.

The Cherokee County Health Department reported the recoveries in a release early Friday afternoon.

“This is a sliver of positive news and further highlights the need within our community to be vigilant in staying at home and social distancing when necessary to go out in the public,” the release said.

All six people were isolated until they fully recovered and had tests results showing they were no longer infected with the disease. As of Friday afternoon, Cherokee County reported 11 cases of COVID-19, including two non-residents. One individual in their 80s passed away on Tuesday.