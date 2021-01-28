Schools allow in-person 4 days per week

Body

Murphy – More Cherokee County Schools students will be going to their school buildings more often starting Monday.

The Cherokee County Board of Education accepted plans to allow students to choose to attend in-person school four days a week, as long as classrooms within the buildings could accommodate the safety and state-mandated guidelines. Families may continue to choose remote learning for their students.

Wednesday will continue to be a remote learning day for all students.

As bus capacity mandates will continue to be an issue, parents were also asked to understand that they may need to provide transportation when busses are unavailable.

Most schools in the district could safely accommodate students four days a week. Murphy Middle School could not at this time, and Tri-County Early College High School needed to follow the college schedule as students attend classes there.

Look for complete information in the Feb. 3 edition of the Cherokee Scout.