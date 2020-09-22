School board chooses Plan A for elementary students

Body

Murphy – Elementary school students may go to school for face to face learning four days a week starting Monday, Oct. 5.

The Cherokee County Board of Education decided Tuesday night to implement the state’s Plan A, with Wednesdays continuing to be a remote learning day for students and a cleaning day for the schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that school districts could move elementary school students into Plan A, a minimal social distancing plan, starting Oct. 5.

Families may still choose a fully remote option for their students. Local schools will survey families again to determine how many elementary students will be going to school in person and how many will need bus transportation.