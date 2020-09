Timi and Vince Godin, formerly of St. Cloud, Fla., have purchased the popular Curiosity Shop Bookstore in downtown Murphy. Penny Ray/pennyray@cherokeescout.com

Murphy – A newly retired couple has purchased the Curiosity Shop Bookstore. Timi and Vince Godin of St. Cloud, Fla., permanently relocated to Murphy on Aug. 19 after closing on a deal to purchase…