Ranger School closes due to COVID-19 concerns

Body

Ranger – The Cherokee County Health Department directed Ranger Elementary/Middle School to close early Friday because of COVID-19 exposures.

Two staff members tested positive, while 11 staff members had to be quarantined immediately based on their possible exposure, Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Jeana Conley said.

“The health department requested immediate response to quarantine as opposed to waiting til the end of the day,” Conley said. “The entire office staff quarantined, so there would be no one to run the operations of the school.”

Students were released immediately to maintain their safety, and all instruction was moved to fully remote learning. The district planned to contact parents when the school could resume in-person learning.

Conley said lunches will be available for pickup at the school.

Ranger’s pre-kindergarten classes were not affected by the quarantine, and the school will continue to offer those classes five days next week.

Throughout the local school district, 17 staff members and 64 students were quarantined for possible exposure, while four staff members and six students were positive for the virus as of Thursday.