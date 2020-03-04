Primary results

Body

With early vote count showing them each losing by a couple hundred votes, uncertainty swirled the air around supporters of Steve “Cold Cash” Coleman and incumbent Commissioner C.B. McKinnon.

About an hour after polls had closed, it seemed to be “over.”

“I don’t see overcoming that,” McKinnon said as the gap between he and his challenger widened by another hundred votes.

In the end, two candidates who have never held an elected office walked away from Super Tuesday victorious.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jan Griggs defeated Coleman, garnering 2,795 versus his 2,350 votes. She will face Democratic Party candidate Victoria Bauman in the general election, seeking the District 5 County Board of Commissioners seat.

Meanwhile, Randy Phillips defeated McKinnon, garnering 2,992 versus the incumbent’s 2,170 votes. Phillips will run unopposed in the general election, as George Bendzen did not obtain enough signatures to run for the District 2 commissioner seat as an independent.

With 58 of 91 statewide precincts reporting, Kevin Corbin had earned 79 percent of the vote in the race for the N.C. Senate District 50 seat against Dr. Sarah Conway. If he maintains that lead, he will face Democratic Party candidate Victoria Fox and Libertarian candidate Clifton Ingram Jr. in the general election on Tuesday, November 3.

Read more about the 2020 primary election results in the March 11 edition of the Cherokee Scout.











