Pastor faces sex charge

A schoolteacher and pastor residing in Georgia has been accused of sexually assaulting a child while living in Cherokee County.

Dr. Jeffrey McCammon – a 46-year-old pastor of Mountain View Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, and a mathematics teacher at the Rockdale Magnet School for Science & Technology – is accused of sexually assaulting a child under age 16. The victim is reportedly known to McCammon.

Court documents allege the incident happened between April 2015 and June 2016, when McCammon lived in North Carolina. Authorities say the allegations were initially reported to social service and law enforcement officials in Georgia who then contacted deputies in Cherokee County.

McCammon was arrested in December, following an investigation by local authorities. A grand jury subsequently issued an indictment against McCammon, charging him with a felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

McCammon is scheduled to appear in court Monday, May 3.