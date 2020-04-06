One more person tests positive for coronavirus

Body

A household contact of a previously-reported individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has now also tested positive. According to the Cherokee County Health Department, this person has been isolated since their household contact was tested, and only left their home for medical care.

Their household contact is the individual whose test results were reported on March 29. The individual was possibly exposed to the virus at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel, but the health department said it is still working to identify the source of the infection.

Cherokee County has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 since March 18. Two of the cases have been non-residents. Six of the 12 total individuals have recovered, and one passed away.